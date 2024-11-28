All Sections
NATO-Ukraine Council to meet in December

Oleh PavliukThursday, 28 November 2024, 21:01
Stock photo: Getty Images

The next meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council is scheduled for 3 December, coinciding with the Alliance's foreign ministers’ session in Brussels.

Source: European Pravda, citing the event programme

Details: The programme reveals that the NATO-Ukraine Council will convene in the evening on 3 December. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha is expected to attend, following a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

The NATO-Ukraine Council serves as a forum for consultations between the Alliance and Ukraine on security matters of mutual interest, particularly regarding Russia's war of aggression. It was established following the NATO Summit in Vilnius in July 2023.

Background:

  • The Council last met at the ambassadorial level on 26 November to address Russia’s launch of an experimental medium-range ballistic missile targeting the city of Dnipro the previous week.
  • Participants reaffirmed their support for Ukraine, calling the missile launch another attempt by Russia to terrorise Ukrainian civilians and intimidate those supporting Ukraine.

UkraineNATO
Ukraine
Ukraine discussing lowering conscription age with partners – Foreign Ministry
Norway approves US$3.2 billion in aid to Ukraine for 2025
Kyiv has "good dialogue" with Trump's future Ukraine envoy – Ukraine's Foreign Ministry
