Kyiv has "good dialogue" with Trump's future Ukraine envoy – Ukraine's Foreign Ministry

Kyiv has already had contact with retired US Lieutenant General Keith Kellogg, who was nominated by President-elect Donald Trump to be special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, and looks forward to further cooperation.

Source: Heorhii Tykhyi, spokesman for the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, at a briefing on Thursday, 28 November, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Tykhyi noted that Ukraine welcomed Kellogg's nomination for "this really important and challenging" mission.

Advertisement:

"Keith Kellogg is not a new person for Ukraine. The Embassy of Ukraine in the United States has maintained close ties with him, in particular within the framework of expert diplomacy in recent years, and during this time has developed and maintained a good dialogue with him," he added.

The foreign ministry spokesman noted that Ukrainian delegations have also met with Kellogg on several occasions, and Kellogg attended President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's speech at the Reagan Institute during his visit in July 2024.

"So, of course, we are looking forward to working with him, to interacting with him even more actively in his new role. We will cooperate, and we will establish contact with him," Tykhyi concluded.

Advertisement:

Background:

On 27 November, US President-elect Donald Trump announced that he had chosen retired General Keith Kellogg to be his "special envoy for Ukraine and Russia".

Kellogg joined Trump's team as a national security adviser in Vice President Mike Pence's office and chief of staff to the White House National Security Council.

Currently, Kellogg works at the pro-Trump think tank America First Policy Institute, where he helped draft a "peace plan" for Ukraine that was presented this summer.

Support UP or become our patron!