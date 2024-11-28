All Sections
Ukraine discussing lowering conscription age with partners – Foreign Ministry

Oleh Pavliuk, Yevhen KizilovThursday, 28 November 2024, 20:06
Heorhii Tykhyi. Photo: Facebook

Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed that discussions with Western partners include the topic of lowering the conscription age.

Source: Heorhii Tykhyi, spokesperson for Ukraine's Foreign Ministry, during a briefing on 28 November, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Tykhyi stated that the issue of reducing the conscription age is indeed being discussed with Ukraine's partners. However, he refuted claims that it is a "point of tension" or that it has been raised critically or negatively.

Quote: "I want to note that Ukraine usually initiates such discussions. During our negotiations, we inform partners about the dynamics of mobilisation in Ukraine. This is part of broader discussions, alongside topics like weapons provision, strategy, defence, sanctions, and deterrence." 

He added that Ukraine currently lacks sufficient weapons and equipment to fully arm those who have already been mobilised.

Quote: "When we read sources claiming Ukraine needs to mobilise more and that this is the main issue, we have a different perspective. In our view, the already announced aid, weapons, and equipment need to arrive in Ukraine faster." 

Recently, a Biden administration official told the media that the US is encouraging Ukraine to quickly increase the size of its armed forces, partly by revising mobilisation laws to allow conscription from the age of 18.

Background: On 19 November, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan noted that while Ukraine has received substantial American military aid, it still faces challenges on the battlefield, citing mobilisation issues as a key factor.

Support UP or become our patron!

mobilisationWestwarUkraine
