"900 bombs and 500 UAVs": Zelenskyy's video shows aftermath of Russian attacks over past week

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 3 November 2024, 11:35
900 bombs and 500 UAVs: Zelenskyy's video shows aftermath of Russian attacks over past week
A cultural monument of national significance, Derzhprom (the State Industry Building), after a Russian strike on Kharkiv. Photo: Ukrainian President's Office

Russian forces have attacked Ukraine with 900 bombs and 500 Shahed loitering munitions over the past week.

Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Details: Russia has also launched 30 missiles in addition to drones and bombs.

Most of these strikes targeted civilian facilities and critical infrastructure, the president noted.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "All of these attacks would have been impossible if we had sufficient support from the world in crucial areas: long-range capabilities for our security, truly effective sanctions to prevent Russia from importing critical components for drone and missile production – especially microelectronics – and political decisions that could ruin Russia’s will to wage this war.

Ukraine deserves the same strong security as all our partners in the free world."

Background: Zelenskyy stressed that Russia is still using components from companies in China, Europe and the United States to produce the Shahed loitering munitions and missiles which it employs to bombard Ukraine.

