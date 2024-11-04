All Sections
Cheka. The Tuning Fork of Freedom: feature story about combat medic Tsybukh released

Olena BarsukovaMonday, 4 November 2024, 13:25
Cheka. The Tuning Fork of Freedom: feature story about combat medic Tsybukh released
Combat medic Iryna Tsybukh was killed on 29 May 2024. Photo: Kharakter.media 

Kharakter.media, a Ukrainian media outlet, has published a feature story about Iryna "Cheka" Tsybukh, the combat medic of the Hospitallers volunteer battalion, who was killed in action on 29 May 2024.

Source: Kharakter.media together with the Memorial platform

Details: Iryna Tsybukh, who went by the alias Cheka, was killed in action during a combat mission in Kharkiv Oblast two days before her 26th birthday.

Before the full-scale war, Iryna was a journalist, media trainer, ambassador of national memory policy and a student of the Public Policy and Administration programme at the Kyiv School of Economics.

The memorial report about Cheka by journalist Alona Martyniuk consists of 15 parts and tells Iryna's story through the words and memories of the people who loved her: her family, friends, brothers-in-arms, acquaintances, and colleagues. Iryna's own voice is also heard, preserved in her interviews and diaries.

Quote from Yurii Tsybukh, Iryna’s brother: "This report is one of the most comprehensive and detailed works that is currently available about Iryna's life. It reveals her from different angles, in different areas of her life and competences.

In this article, Ira is very real – very coherent and truthful. The report was created in combination with quotes from Ira, her voice from podcasts. This allows for a deep dive into her personality, life path and values (...)."

More details: The project tells the story of Iryna's life from childhood and adolescence to her service in the Hospitallers volunteer battalion, her first rotations, struggles, losses and death. The inspiration for this report was Iryna's will, which she left behind.

"The project emerged from the Kharakter platform because Iryna's life is about choice, character and inner strength. This is a story about courage – when a person is afraid, but they have something more than fear, something more important. Iryna's story symbolises the courage of our military, veterans and combat medics who have defended and are defending Ukraine," says Alona Martyniuk, the author of the report.

Read more: An interview with Iryna "Cheka" Tsybukh, combat medic, 1998-2024 

