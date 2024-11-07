Polish Defence Minister does not agree to send new batch of MiG-29s to Ukraine

Polish Defence Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz has said that he did not agree to the supply of a new batch of MiG-29 combat aircraft to Ukraine, as they protect Polish skies.

Source: Radio Zet, reported by European Pravda

Details: Kosiniak-Kamysz stressed that Poland had given Ukraine as much military equipment as it could, but the limit is its own security.

"For example, MIG-29s patrol the Polish sky, they serve Polish pilots. I cannot say that I agree with the supply of the aircraft. There is no consent on my part," the Polish defence minister said.

Asked about President Zelenskyy's recent statements about helping Ukraine, Kosiniak-Kamysz said that he was "trying his best to keep the interest in the Ukrainian issue alive".

"Of course, it would be easier for him if other countries were involved in this war, but Poland is not a party to the conflict," Kosiniak-Kamysz said.

Background:

In July, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that Poland might consider providing Ukraine with additional Soviet-model fighter jets if it could find a replacement for them together with its allies.

Polish Defence Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz later rejected President Zelenskyy's calls to speed up the delivery of MiG-29s to Ukraine, citing the same reason.

In September, Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski said that Warsaw could provide Ukraine with additional MiG-29s, but this would depend on whether Ukraine had enough resources to defend its own skies.

