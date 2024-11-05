All Sections
Polish deputy prime minister says Zelenskyy should be grateful, not nitpicky

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Yevhen KizilovTuesday, 5 November 2024, 11:59
Polish deputy prime minister says Zelenskyy should be grateful, not nitpicky
Krzysztof Gawkowski, Deputy Prime Minister of Poland. Photo: Getty Images

Krzysztof Gawkowski, Deputy Prime Minister of Poland, has accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of being ungrateful and of trying to drag Poland into war with Russia.

Source: Krzysztof Gawkowski in an interview with Polish radio station Radio Zet, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Gawkowski said he thought that the Ukrainian government, and in particular President Zelenskyy, are treating Poland unfairly.

"It seems to me that the last words President Zelenskyy uttered are inappropriate for a politician who owes a lot to Poland. [Poland has given Ukraine] equipment and taken care of its citizens; Poland is Ukraine’s great friend and a transport hub. I thought in cases like that one ought to be grateful, not nitpicky," Gawkowski said.

He mentioned President Zelenskyy’s calls for Poland to shoot down Russian missiles and drones in Ukraine.

"Zelenskyy wants Poland to shoot down missiles over Ukraine, meaning he wants Poland to join the war, meaning he wants Poland to go to war against Russia… I disagree with such calls," Gawkowski said.

He continued that he was under the impression that "Ukraine and the Ukrainian president have forgotten how Poland has treated [Ukraine] and how much help we have offered since 2022."

When asked where the Ukrainian government’s statements were coming from, Gawkowski said that they were a result of a lack of understanding of what "the situation in Ukraine would have been like if it wasn’t for Polish people’s open hearts".

"What I expect from Ukraine, and, first and foremost, from its president – and I was recently in Kyiv – is appreciating that they have a friend who helped them in difficult times, and not criticising this friend when they realise they want more," said Gawkowski.

Background:

