All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian Legion to begin training in Poland by end of 2024

Ulyana Krychkovska, Anastasia ProtzTuesday, 5 November 2024, 13:34
Ukrainian Legion to begin training in Poland by end of 2024
A soldier. Stock photo: Getty Images

The first unit of the Ukrainian Legion will begin training at one of the training grounds in Poland by the end of 2024.

Source: European Pravda, citing Ukrinform

Details: The recruitment centre said the first volunteers will sign contracts with the Armed Forces of Ukraine at the centre's base in Lublin in 2024. After signing, they will be sent to one of the training grounds in Poland for further training. 

Advertisement:

Contracts can be signed for either a specified term of three years or until the end of the martial law.

Training will not take place at the Lithuanian-Polish-Ukrainian Brigade base; instead, instructors from NATO countries will conduct the training at designated locations. Following this initial training, soldiers requiring further instruction in their chosen specialisation may undergo additional preparation at other training grounds.

Under a bilateral agreement, the Ukrainian side will provide the legion volunteers with military uniforms and medical supplies, while Poland will supply the necessary infrastructure, equipment, and weapons during the training period. 

Advertisement:

Discussions are still ongoing regarding whether Poland will assume full responsibility for equipping this volunteer unit with its own equipment and weapons for their subsequent deployment to Ukraine in the combat zone. 

"There was a preliminary agreement with the Polish side, but this issue is still being resolved," stated a representative of the centre, adding that the Ukrainian side is counting on maximum support from Warsaw.

As of early November, it was reported that over 500 applications had been submitted to the Ukrainian Legion in Poland from 30 countries around the world.

Background:

  • On 2 October, Polish National Defence Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz stated that the number of Ukrainians volunteering for the Ukrainian Legion in Poland has been extremely low. 
  • By the end of the month, Piotr Łukasiewicz, Poland's Charge d'Affaires in Ukraine, announced that the country is prepared to train Ukrainian recruits, but Ukraine must first gather sufficient personnel.

 Support UP or become our patron!

PolandUkraine
Advertisement:

Trump's Peace Plan excludes deployment of US troops in buffer zone – The Telegraph

Ukrainian air defence downs 32 out of 51 Russian attack drones overnight

Shahed drone attack on Odesa: high-rise and office buildings damaged, cars burnt down – photos

Russia attacks Sumy Oblast with ballistic missiles and guided aerial bombs, injuring eight people – photo

US Justice Department describes how Iran attempted to kill Trump

Elon Musk takes part in Trump's phone call with Zelenskyy – media

All News
Poland
Polish deputy prime minister says Zelenskyy should be grateful, not nitpicky
Ukrainian Legion in Poland receives over 500 applications over first month of operation
Polish Foreign Minister disappointed in "no progress" on exhumation of Volyn tragedy victims
RECENT NEWS
09:52
Trump's Peace Plan excludes deployment of US troops in buffer zone – The Telegraph
09:33
Ukrainian soldiers face 171 combat clashes with Russians on battlefield over past day
08:51
Russians kill and injure 10 people in Kherson and Donetsk oblasts in one day
08:23
Ukrainian air defence downs 32 out of 51 Russian attack drones overnight
08:00
updatedRussians attack Kharkiv with aerial bombs, hitting one of city's busiest roads
07:57
Russians attack Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: man injured, industrial business damaged
07:38
Russians launch 417 attacks on Zaporizhzhia Oblast over past day
07:27
Russia loses 1,660 soldiers, 23 artillery systems and 49 armoured combat vehicles in one day
06:27
Russia reports large-scale attack: claims 50 drones downed across 7 oblasts
05:00
Russians advance near 7 Ukrainian settlements – DeepState
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: