Ukraine's Defence Ministry receives patent for unique technology for detecting enemy FPV drones

Ukraine’s Defence Ministry has received the first patent for Vitriak M (Windmill M), the technology designed to detect enemy FPV drones.

Source: press service the Ministry of Defence

Details: It is noted that this is an innovative device that allows detecting enemy FPV drones, providing an additional advantage on the battlefield.

According to Valerii Churkin, Head of the General Staff's Centre for Scaling Technological Solutions (CSTS), the device has already been codified and approved for use in Ukraine’s Armed Forces.

Quote: "It was developed by the military for the military. With the enemy using an increasing number of different types of kamikaze drones, the rich supply of such means of detecting enemy objects is essential to increase the capabilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine."

