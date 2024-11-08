All Sections
10% of Ukrainian policemen are fighting on front lines – Ukraine's Interior Minister

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 8 November 2024, 18:42
10% of Ukrainian policemen are fighting on front lines – Ukraine's Interior Minister
Ihor Klymenko. Photo: Klymenko on Telegram

Ihor Klymenko, Ukraine's Minister of Internal Affairs, stated that 10% of National Police officers are engaged in combat tasks on the battlefield.

Source: Klymenko, in an interview to Suspilne, Ukraine’s public broadcaster

Quote: "Another 25% of the police serve in the very regions where hostilities are underway. These are Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kherson and Sumy oblasts."

Details: According to Klymenko, the rifle units of the National Police are involved by the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in performing various tasks in the interests of the country’s defence forces.

Quote: "There are additional police units and border guards stationed on the border with the Republic of Belarus. And, in general, 40-45% of personnel are now involved in the performance of unusual police functions at the same time, because a portion of law enforcement officers stationed in the rear regions are also periodically involved in combat missions, including mine clearance of the territories."

Background: In June, Klymenko said that it was impossible to mobilise and send all law enforcement officers to the front, which is a popular demand on social networks in Ukraine now.

Ministry of Internal Affairspolice
