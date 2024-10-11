Drills held in Ukraine on dealing with aftermath of missile strikes on chemical and energy facilities – video

Ukrainian defenders during the drills. Photo: Screenshot from video by Ukraine’s Interior Ministry

Ukraine has conducted large-scale tactical and special training exercises within its civil defence system on dealing with the aftermath of Russian missile attacks on chemical and energy facilities, as well as high-rise buildings.

Source: press service for Ukraine's Interior Ministry

Quote: "Training for the unified state civil protection system took place from 16 September to 10 October. It involved participants from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, the National Police, the National Guard, and representatives from regional and district military administrations, along with commissions on technogenic and environmental safety and emergencies from 18 oblasts and the city of Kyiv. On average, 2,000 to 4,000 people in each oblast".

Details: The press service reported that the training in Vinnytsia, Volyn, Zaporizhzhia, Zhytomyr, and Cherkasy oblasts included specialised sessions focused on dealing with the aftermath of Russian missile strikes on chemically hazardous facilities and high-rise buildings.

Activities to deal with the aftermath of Russian strikes on energy facilities and, as a result, the emergence of a radiation threat were practised in Khmelnytskyi Oblast.

The training was chaired by Ukraine's Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko. Volodymyr Demchuk, Deputy Head of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, was appointed as the head of the drills.

