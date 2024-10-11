All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Drills held in Ukraine on dealing with aftermath of missile strikes on chemical and energy facilities – video

STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 11 October 2024, 14:07
Drills held in Ukraine on dealing with aftermath of missile strikes on chemical and energy facilities – video
Ukrainian defenders during the drills. Photo: Screenshot from video by Ukraine’s Interior Ministry

Ukraine has conducted large-scale tactical and special training exercises within its civil defence system on dealing with the aftermath of Russian missile attacks on chemical and energy facilities, as well as high-rise buildings.

Source: press service for Ukraine's Interior Ministry

Quote: "Training for the unified state civil protection system took place from 16 September to 10 October. It involved participants from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, the National Police, the National Guard, and representatives from regional and district military administrations, along with commissions on technogenic and environmental safety and emergencies from 18 oblasts and the city of Kyiv. On average, 2,000 to 4,000 people in each oblast".

Advertisement:

Details: The press service reported that the training in Vinnytsia, Volyn, Zaporizhzhia, Zhytomyr, and Cherkasy oblasts included specialised sessions focused on dealing with the aftermath of Russian missile strikes on chemically hazardous facilities and high-rise buildings.

Activities to deal with the aftermath of Russian strikes on energy facilities and, as a result, the emergence of a radiation threat were practised in Khmelnytskyi Oblast.

Advertisement:

The training was chaired by Ukraine's Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko. Volodymyr Demchuk, Deputy Head of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, was appointed as the head of the drills.

Support UP or become our patron!

Ministry of Internal AffairsUkraineState Emergency Service
Advertisement:

Ukrainian air defences destroy 80 Russian UAVs over Ukraine, 44 disappear from radar, about 10 still in air

Ukraine and Greece sign bilateral security agreement in Brussels

Russia wants to recruit 10,000 North Korean soldiers to fight against Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy presents Ukraine's Victory Plan to EU leaders

Ukraine will become NATO's 33rd or 34th member "one day", Secretary General says

Zelenskyy goes to Brussels to present Victory Plan

All News
Ministry of Internal Affairs
Ukrainians may possess 2 to 5 million pieces of undeclared weapons – Interior Ministry
Helicopter crash case with Interior Ministry leadership sent to court: 5 emergency service officials charged
Ukraine's Interior Ministry receives women's body armour for first time – photos
RECENT NEWS
10:46
Ukraine's spy chief says 11,000 North Korean soldiers to fight against Ukraine by 1 November
09:34
One civilian killed and two injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast over past 24 hours
09:21
Von der Leyen promises Ukraine new tranche under €50 billion programme by end of 2024
08:57
Ukrainian air defences destroy 80 Russian UAVs over Ukraine, 44 disappear from radar, about 10 still in air
08:55
Russians advance in Chasiv Yar, Maksymilianivka and near Tsukuryne in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState
08:36
Romania scrambles fighter jets over airborne target crossing its border
08:28
Ukraine's defence forces stop 210 Russian assaults in one day
07:42
Russia loses 1,530 soldiers and 51 armoured combat vehicles over past 24 hours
07:27
Biden arrives on visit to Germany
07:10
Russia attacks Zaporizhzhia Oblast with 118 UAVs of various modifications over past 24 hours
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: