Russians injure 4 residents of Sumy Oblast on Saturday

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 9 November 2024, 23:52
Russians injure 4 residents of Sumy Oblast on Saturday
Sumy Oblast. Photo: Telegram of Sumy Oblast Military Administration

A total of four civilians have been injured in Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast on Saturday, 9 November.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Details: As of 21:00, the Russians have fired 74 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast.

In the Myropillia hromada, an airstrike destroyed the premises of an educational institution and damaged more than ten residential houses and a community arts centre. There was also an attack by FPV drones (8 explosions), with one civilian injured. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

In the Khotin hromada, two civilians were injured as explosives were dropped from a Russian UAV. There was also an attack by an FPV drone (1 explosion), with one civilian injured.

The Russians also reportedly conducted an airstrike on the Sumy hromada, using guided aerial bombs.

The consequences of the attack are being clarified.

No casualties were reported in other hromadas.

Sumy Oblastwar
