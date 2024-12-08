All Sections
Situation around Velyka Novosilka in Donetsk Oblast continues to escalate – DeepState analysts

Ivan Diakonov Sunday, 8 December 2024, 05:12
Map showing the progress of hostilities. Photo: Screenshot from DeepState

DeepState, a group of military analysts, reports that the situation around the settlement of Velyka Novosilka in Donetsk Oblast continues to escalate.

Source: DeepState

Details: The analysts report intense fighting on the southern outskirts of Velyka Novosilka, particularly in the areas between the settlements of Rivnopil and Makarivka. Russian forces are deploying infantry units, in particular motorcycle-mounted assault groups, alongside armoured vehicles. Despite their efforts, frontal assaults have failed, prompting Russian troops to explore diversionary routes through Blahodatne.

Quote: "The first attempts to storm Novyi Komar, the last logistical link to Velyka Novosilka, were initially successful, but the [Ukrainian] defence forces quickly cleared the village and drove the Russians out. The assaults continue, with small infantry groups attempting to approach the village."

Details: The analysts note that in the occupied areas adjacent to Velyka Novosilka, Russian forces are constructing advanced engineering and fortification structures to strengthen their defences. These positions are being heavily reinforced with infantry, which relentlessly assaults Ukrainian defensive lines.

Background: UK Defence Intelligence believes that Velyka Novosilka has become vulnerable to Russian attacks due to the loss of Vuhledar, 30 km to the east, in early October 2024.

occupationDonetsk Oblastwar
