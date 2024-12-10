Zelenskyy on lowering draft age: we should not compensate for lack of equipment and training with young soldiers

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has emphasised that the priority should be supplying missiles and reducing Russia's military potential, rather than lowering the conscription age in Ukraine. He has said Ukraine should not compensate for the lack of equipment and training with younger soldiers.

Source: Zelenskyy on Х (Twitter)

Quote: "There’s a lot of discussion in the media about lowering the draft age for Ukrainians to go to the frontlines. We must focus on equipping existing brigades and training personnel to use this equipment.

We must not compensate for the lack of equipment and training with the youth of soldiers."

Details: Zelenskyy emphasised that the priority should be the supply of missiles and reducing Russia’s military potential, not lowering the draft age in Ukraine.

"The goal should be to preserve as many lives as possible, not to preserve weapons in storages," he added.

Background: In November 2024, US President Joe Biden’s administration was urging Ukraine to amend its conscription law to enable the drafting of men as young as 18 and to expedite the expansion of its armed forces personnel.

