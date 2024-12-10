Ukraine's Defence Ministry approves Droid robotic combat system with machine gun for use in Ukrainian Armed Forces – video

Ukraine’s Defence Ministry has codified and approved for use the Ukrainian Droid TW 12.7 robotic combat system, equipped with a Browning 12.7 mm machine gun.

Source: Ukraine’s Defence Ministry

Details: The ministry noted that the system, mounted on a tracked platform, demonstrated its reliability during combat tests.

Advertisement:

The Droid TW 12.7 combat system has:

a 12.7 mm calibre machine gun

a tracked platform designed for the most challenging conditions

remote control via a tablet

operation through digital communication.

Quote from Deputy Defence Minister Dmytro Klimenkov: "Technology plays a decisive role in ensuring an advantage on the battlefield in the context of modern warfare.

Advertisement:

The codification and approval for use of the Ukrainian Droid TW 12.7 robotic system is a significant step toward integrating innovation into the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

We are codifying models that become reliable tools for our defenders, helping them accomplish missions under the most difficult conditions.

Our strength lies in a high-tech army capable of withstanding modern challenges."

Support UP or become our patron!