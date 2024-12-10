All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Ukraine's Defence Ministry approves Droid robotic combat system with machine gun for use in Ukrainian Armed Forces – video

Olha HlushchenkoTuesday, 10 December 2024, 02:58
Ukraine's Defence Ministry approves Droid robotic combat system with machine gun for use in Ukrainian Armed Forces – video
Droid TW 12.7 robotic combat system. Screenshot

Ukraine’s Defence Ministry has codified and approved for use the Ukrainian Droid TW 12.7 robotic combat system, equipped with a Browning 12.7 mm machine gun.

Source: Ukraine’s Defence Ministry

Details: The ministry noted that the system, mounted on a tracked platform, demonstrated its reliability during combat tests.

Advertisement:

The Droid TW 12.7 combat system has:

  • a 12.7 mm calibre machine gun
  • a tracked platform designed for the most challenging conditions
  • remote control via a tablet
  • operation through digital communication.

Quote from Deputy Defence Minister Dmytro Klimenkov: "Technology plays a decisive role in ensuring an advantage on the battlefield in the context of modern warfare.

Advertisement:

The codification and approval for use of the Ukrainian Droid TW 12.7 robotic system is a significant step toward integrating innovation into the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

We are codifying models that become reliable tools for our defenders, helping them accomplish missions under the most difficult conditions.

Our strength lies in a high-tech army capable of withstanding modern challenges."

Support UP or become our patron!

weaponsMinistry of Defence
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy rejects Putin's call to downsize Ukraine's Armed Forces: Strong, large army is best

UK announces new US$286 million military aid package for Ukraine

Russia's Rostov Oblast under attack by drones, oil refinery on fire – video

Trump team criticises killing of Russian general in Moscow

Zelenskyy: Ukraine does not yet have the strength to liberate Crimea and Donbas

Priest of Moscow-backed church praised Putin and Russian occupiers, Ukraine's Security Service finds – photos

All News
weapons
Zelenskyy: I instructed PM to increase funding for additional drones
Russia uses American online store to buy weapons components – Bloomberg
US announces new aid package for Ukraine worth almost a billion dollars
RECENT NEWS
11:47
Zelenskyy asks EU to help protect Ukraine's gas storage and nuclear energy facilities, calls for unity
11:35
Russian drone attack on Novovorontsovka in Kherson Oblast injures 5 civilians
10:37
Russians intensify offensives, but fail to break through – Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief
10:26
Ukraine's General Staff confirms strike on Russian oil refinery supplying Russian army
10:25
Sweden has not ruled out joining peacekeeping mission in Ukraine
09:37
South Korean intelligence reports 100 North Korean soldiers killed and around 1,000 injured fighting against Ukraine
08:43
Ukraine's air defence downs 45 Russian drones, 40 others fail to reach their targets
08:28
Russians try to break through Ukrainian defences on Kursk bridgehead almost 70 times
08:22
Zelenskyy rejects Putin's call to downsize Ukraine's Armed Forces: Strong, large army is best
07:42
Russia loses 1,530 soldiers and 27 armoured combat vehicles in one day
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: