Explosion heard in Konotop before air-raid warning issued
A Russian ballistic attack caused an explosion in the city of Konotop in Sumy Oblast before an air-raid warning was issued on the morning of 7 December.
Source: Konotop Mayor Artem Semenikhin; Sumy Oblast Military Administration
Details: Semenikhin reported the first explosion at 06:17.
He mentioned that Russian forces launched ballistic missiles from temporarily occupied Crimea.
He noted that an air-raid warning was issued only after the explosion occurred.
Updated: Later, Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported that the missile strike targeted the infrastructure in the Konotop hromada. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]
The extent of the damage is still being assessed.
