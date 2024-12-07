Explosion heard in Konotop before air-raid warning issued

A Russian ballistic attack caused an explosion in the city of Konotop in Sumy Oblast before an air-raid warning was issued on the morning of 7 December.

Source: Konotop Mayor Artem Semenikhin; Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Details: Semenikhin reported the first explosion at 06:17.

He mentioned that Russian forces launched ballistic missiles from temporarily occupied Crimea.

He noted that an air-raid warning was issued only after the explosion occurred.

Updated: Later, Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported that the missile strike targeted the infrastructure in the Konotop hromada. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

The extent of the damage is still being assessed.

