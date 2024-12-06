Russians attack Zaporizhzhia, killing 10 and injuring 24 – video, photos
The Russians attacked the city of Zaporizhzhia on the evening of 6 December, killing 10 people and injuring 24.
Source: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration on Telegram; Zaporizhzhia City Council on Telegram; Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office
Details: Explosions in the city occurred at about 18:00. Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, later stated that the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia Oblast has resulted in people being injured and a repair shop catching fire.
Росіяни атакували Запоріжжя: семеро людей загинули— Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) December 6, 2024
Фото - Запорізька ОВА та міська рада pic.twitter.com/aCP9qD2mFH
Some towns experience power outages.
Later, local officials reported that seven people were killed.
Later, Fedorov reported that the casualties suffered shrapnel wounds and head injuries, and that some of them were children.
At 19:26, Ferorov said that the death toll had risen to nine. Six people were injured, including two children aged 4 and 11.
The Prosecutor General's Office reported that the strike completely destroyed a car repair shop, damaged shops, high-rise buildings and other infrastructure.
Law enforcement officials also reported that the number of casualties had risen to 17.
At 20:27, the City Council reported 19 injured, among them a 23-year-old man in a serious condition.
Updated at 20:52: The National Police specified that the Russians launched two strikes on the city of Zaporizhzhia and Zaporizhzhia district. The first strike targeted a residential area of the city. The second – an open area in Zaporizhzhia district.
Later it was reported that the number of casualties had risen to 20, among them a four-month-old girl.
As of 22:07, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that the death toll from the airstrike on the city had risen to 10, and 22 people were injured.
At 22:16, Fedorov confirmed that the number of casualties had increased to 24.
Support UP or become our patron!