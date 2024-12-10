Zelenskyy says Ukraine is successfully testing new Ruta missile

Ukraine is conducting successful tests of the new missile Ruta.

Source: Zelenskyy’s speech at the awarding ceremony of the Borys Paton National Prize of Ukraine

Quote: "The Palianytsia missile has entered serial production. The first combat applications of the Peklo missile-drone have been successful. A few days ago, we delivered the first batch to our Defence Forces. Successful tests of the new Ruta missile are ongoing. The long-range Neptune will soon become a terrifying reality for the occupiers.

This also applies to our drones. The reconnaissance drone Hor, night bombers Vampire and Heavy Shot, FPV drones Kolibri and Kamik, FPV aircraft Darts and our long-range capabilities – drones such as Liutyi, Fire Point-1 and other developments, all of these are Ukrainian-made. All of this is already actively used – both at the front and in the enemy's rear. This is what gives Ukraine strength, what provides protection for us, Ukrainians and what, I am confident, will bring us a just peace."

