Zelenskyy: Ukraine needs 10-12 more Patriot systems to protect its airspace

Oleh Pavliuk, Anastasia ProtzTuesday, 10 December 2024, 20:48
Zelenskyy: Ukraine needs 10-12 more Patriot systems to protect its airspace
Patriot system. Photo: Getty Images

During a meeting in Kyiv with Iratxe García Pérez, Chair of the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats in the European Parliament, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that an additional 10-12 Patriot systems could ensure the full protection of Ukraine's airspace.

Source: European Pravda citing Ukrinform

Details: The President emphasised that air defence systems are the primary guarantee of safety for Ukrainians.

Quote: "Everyone understands that an additional 10–12 Patriot systems for Ukraine will save lives and render Putin's war meaningless.

If the skies are protected, no guided bombs or ballistic missiles will hit Ukraine's civilian infrastructure – hospitals, schools or universities." 

The president also urged financing thw purchase of Patriot systems for Ukraine using frozen Russian assets.

Quote: "Sometimes, I truly don’t understand: one system costs US$1.5 billion. Please, take this money from Russian assets. It will cost US$30 billion, but it could completely, definitively secure our skies. That’s it." 

Background:

  • Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha earlier mentioned that Ukraine is asking NATO countries to provide at least 20 air defence systems to effectively counter Russia’s aerial attacks.
  • NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated in early December that Kyiv's request for a significant number of air defence systems to protect nuclear and critical infrastructure was positively received.

