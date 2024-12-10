All Sections
Zelenskyy compares Assad's main prison in Syria to Russian torture chambers in occupied Ukraine

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 10 December 2024, 16:26
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called Russian ruler Vladimir Putin and Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad accomplices in violence and predicted that Putin will try to avenge the fall of his ally's regime.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram

Details: On Human Rights Day, 10 December, Zelenskyy posted a message comparing Putin's regime in Russia to Assad's in Syria and calling on the world to unite to oppose such regimes.

Zelenskyy also stressed that for decades, Assad's rule was based solely on violence. And this is exactly what all regimes supported by Putin are like.

Zelenskyy noted that the Ukrainian people first saw the atrocities of the Kremlin forces in 2014 in Crimea, when they repressed Crimean Tatars, journalists and free citizens of Ukraine en masse. He added that Russian forces later demonstrated once again the torture and repression they were capable of in the notorious Izolyatsia prison in the temporarily occupied city of Donetsk.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Russia is a prison state that can only hold someone else's, stolen land only thanks to the prisons and torture chambers it places there.

That's why we, Ukrainians, are so moved when we see Syrians coming out of Assad's prisons and torture chambers.

Assad and Putin are not just a vassal and suzerain. They are accomplices in violence. Dictators like Assad cannot survive without dictators like Putin. And Putin will try to avenge Assad's fall."

Details: The Ukrainian president stressed that dictators should be imprisoned for their atrocities and torture of people.

Background:

  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Bashar al-Assad's regime in Syria had fallen because almost 800,000 Russian troops were deployed in Ukraine.
  • Bashar al-Assad's regime had held power in Syria for 24 years and collapsed after a 12-day rebel offensive on 8 December ended with the capture of Damascus, the country's capital.
  • Russian state-owned news agencies TASS and RIA Novosti reported that ousted Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his family were in Moscow, and Russia had granted them asylum.
  • All prisoners have been released from the Sednaya military prison, which became a symbol of the brutality of the Bashar al-Assad regime, according to the White Helmets NGO whose volunteers searched the prison building.

