Belarusian opposition leader says she maintains contact with Ukrainian authorities

Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya has stated that she strives to maintain relations with Ukrainian authorities without forcing them.

Source: Tsikhanouskaya in an interview with Sergiy Sydorenko, editor of European Pravda

Details: Tsikhanouskaya noted that the Belarusian opposition has successfully established strong relations with the Ukrainian public and the authorities, particularly through the parliamentary group For a Democratic Belarus.

She acknowledged that the relationship with Ukraine’s authorities is not as ambitious as she would like it to be.

Quote: "Since the start of the war, I’ve adhered to one principle: under no circumstances should we harm Ukraine. And if I understand that there are obstacles to establishing more formal relations between Ukraine’s authorities and the democratic forces of Belarus – so be it. There’s no need to force things."

Tsikhanouskaya added that representatives of Belarusian democratic forces meet with officials from Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry and advisers to President Zelenskyy, and "that is sufficient".

Quote: "What we aim to do is explain that Lukashenko cannot be trusted, as he will always deceive. If anyone believes that Lukashenko might one day side with Ukraine – that will never happen."

Background:

In 2022, Tsikhanouskaya proposed establishing official relations with Ukraine after the United Transitional Cabinet, a formal body of transitional power, was founded.

Her proposal received support from certain members of the expert community.

