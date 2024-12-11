All Sections
Polish prime minister confirms Macron will visit Poland, Ukraine may be on the agenda

Mariya YemetsWednesday, 11 December 2024, 12:30
Polish prime minister confirms Macron will visit Poland, Ukraine may be on the agenda
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk. Stock photo: Getty Images

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has confirmed media reports that French President Emmanuel Macron will visit Warsaw on Thursday, 12 December.

Source: Rzeczpospolita, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Tusk confirmed that Macron would arrive in Warsaw on Thursday to discuss the results of his talks in Paris with US President-elect Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

He also announced a visit by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at the beginning of Poland's presidency of the EU Council in 2025. 

Tusk said that during its EU presidency, Poland will be actively involved in discussions on possible options for ending the current phase of the war between Russia and Ukraine, and is already in active contact with Northern European countries and the Baltic states.

Background

  • Polish media reported earlier that French President Emmanuel Macron would visit Poland and that the visit was related to Macron’s meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President-elect Donald Trump.
  • French President Emmanuel Macron is reportedly considering a potential European peacekeeping mission in Ukraine as a safeguard against renewed Russian aggression. He plans to consult with Poland, which he views as a key ally for such an initiative.

