Polish PM announces visit to Kyiv in early 2025, says Zelenskyy will come to Warsaw

During a press conference on Wednesday, 11 December, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced that he would visit Ukraine early next year and that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would visit Poland in turn.

Source: European Pravda, citing Polish news channel TVN24

Details: Tusk met with Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal in Warsaw on Wednesday. Following their meeting, the Polish Prime Minister stated that they had discussed security matters concerning both countries and Europe as a whole in the context of the Russo-Ukrainian war.

Advertisement:

"I'll be in Ukraine at the beginning of the [next] year, and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will come to us at this important moment, which will be Poland's presidency of the European Union," Tusk said, without elaborating on specific dates.

Support UP or become our patron!