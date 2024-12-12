Estonia's Foreign Ministry to allocate additional €200,000 to help Ukraine

Estonia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs will allocate an additional €200,000 from the 2024 budget to help the people of Ukraine.

Source: Estonian public broadcaster ERR, citing Estonia's Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The aid is aimed at supporting the most vulnerable, specifically women, children, and people with special needs. Additionally, part of the funds will be allocated to assist in rebuilding Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

"We cannot forget that the situation is still challenging near the front line in Ukraine and the humanitarian needs are great. The impact of the war is deeply affecting society, and it is important that Estonia, through international organisations, can support the most vulnerable people," said Tsahkna.

As noted, €100,000 has been allocated to the Ukraine Humanitarian Fund under the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

A further €68,000 has been allocated to the United Nations Population Fund to mitigate the humanitarian situation in Ukraine in 2025.

Estonia's Foreign Ministry has allocated €10,000 to support the activities of the International Organisation for Migration in 2025.

The Ukraine Energy Support Fund will receive €20,000 to help repair Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

Background:

In mid-November, the Estonian government supported Defence Minister Hanno Pevkur's proposal to send Ukraine a new military aid package.

Earlier, Estonia stated that the country had almost no weapons or ammunition left in its warehouses that could be transferred to Ukraine.

