Russia aims to take control of Moldova's parliament – intelligence service

Alexandru Musteața, director of Moldova’s Security and Intelligence Service (SIS), has stated that Russia will attempt to gain control over Moldova’s parliament during the 2025 elections.

Source: Musteața during parliamentary hearings in Moldova on 12 December, as reported by NewsMaker and European Pravda

Details: The SIS director presented a report during the Moldovan parliament's plenary session detailing Russian interference in the 2024 presidential elections and constitutional referendum.

Advertisement:

Musteața revealed that Moscow plans to use the same strategy in 2025 to assert control over Moldova's parliament.

Quote: "This strategy is based on political and electoral corruption, disinformation and manipulation, as well as street protests and unrest."

More details: He added that Russia utilised a criminal network linked to fugitive oligarch Ilan Shor to implement this plan.

Advertisement:

Investigations indicate that Shor’s network mobilised over 130,000 people to influence voting results in Moldova, using funds from a Russian bank under international sanctions.

The next parliamentary elections in Moldova are scheduled to take place by July 2025.

Support UP or become our patron!