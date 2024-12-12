All Sections
Russia aims to take control of Moldova's parliament – intelligence service

Oleh Pavliuk, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 12 December 2024, 20:33
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Alexandru Musteața, director of Moldova’s Security and Intelligence Service (SIS), has stated that Russia will attempt to gain control over Moldova’s parliament during the 2025 elections.

Source: Musteața during parliamentary hearings in Moldova on 12 December, as reported by NewsMaker and European Pravda

Details: The SIS director presented a report during the Moldovan parliament's plenary session detailing Russian interference in the 2024 presidential elections and constitutional referendum.

Musteața revealed that Moscow plans to use the same strategy in 2025 to assert control over Moldova's parliament.

Quote: "This strategy is based on political and electoral corruption, disinformation and manipulation, as well as street protests and unrest."

More details: He added that Russia utilised a criminal network linked to fugitive oligarch Ilan Shor to implement this plan.

Investigations indicate that Shor’s network mobilised over 130,000 people to influence voting results in Moldova, using funds from a Russian bank under international sanctions.

The next parliamentary elections in Moldova are scheduled to take place by July 2025.

Moldova
