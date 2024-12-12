Drone debris falls in Pechersk district of Kyiv

Russian forces attacked Kyiv with drones on the evening of 12 December. Debris of a UAV fell in the Pechersk district of Ukraine’s capital.

Source: Kyiv City Military Administration

Quote: "As a result of the Russian drone attack on Kyiv, debris has been recorded falling in the Pechersk district of the capital. Early reports indicate it fell in an open area, with no fire or casualties."

Details: An air-raid warning remains in effect in Kyiv due to the drone attack by the Russian forces. City authorities have urged residents to stay in safe locations until the all-clear is given.

