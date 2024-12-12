Biden approves another military aid package for Ukraine

US President Joe Biden approved another military aid package for Ukraine on 12 December.

Source: John Kirby, Strategic Communications Coordinator for the White House National Security Council, during a briefing, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Kirby reported that the package includes "additional air defence systems, artillery, drones and armoured vehicles".

He noted that this marks the 72nd aid package provided under the president's drawdown authority, meaning the weapons are transferred from US military stockpiles.

Quote: "We will continue to provide additional aid packages until the end of this administration."

Earlier, on 7 December, the US Department of Defense announced a new significant security assistance package for Ukraine worth nearly US$1billion.

This assistance was allocated under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI), which involves ordering weapons from US manufacturers.

Currently, the Biden administration is utilising the remaining funds authorised by Congress to supply Ukraine with military aid.

Recently, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan promised Ukraine hundreds of thousands of additional artillery shells, thousands of missiles and hundreds of armoured vehicles by mid-January.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken assured NATO and Ukrainian representatives of the US's readiness to fully utilise the funding authorised by Congress for Ukraine.

