Russians target energy facilities in Lviv and Ivano-Frankivsk oblasts, strikes reported – photo

A Russian missile attack on the morning of 13 December has targeted the Ukrainian energy sector, attacking facilities in the country’s western oblasts, particularly in Lviv and Ivano-Frankivsk oblasts. Strikes have been reported.

Source: heads of Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk and Kirovohrad oblasts military administrations on Telegram

Details: Svitlana Onyshchuk, Head of Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast Military Administration, said that Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast had suffered "the largest attack during the full-scale war".

Advertisement:

Quote from Onyshchuk: "At dawn, the enemy used attack drones and cruise missiles. They targeted critical infrastructure facilities. There are strikes! As of now, fortunately, there are no casualties."

Details: Onyshchuk said that air defence forces were responding in the oblast. The appropriate services are currently working at the scenes of the strikes to deal with the aftermath of the attack.

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Maksym Kozytskyi, Head of Lviv Oblast Military Administration, also said that the Russians had attacked energy facilities in the region.

Advertisement:

"Fortunately, as of this moment, there is no information about casualties. However, due to the attack, there will be changes to the schedules of power outages. More details to follow," Kozytskyi wrote.

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Andrii Raykovych, Head of Kirovohrad Oblast Military Administration, said that the night and morning had been challenging in Kirovohrad Oblast as well.

"It was a tough night and morning. Another large-scale enemy attack. In Kirovohrad Oblast, the defenders of the sky destroyed an enemy drone. Minor damage was recorded at a house in Novoarkhanhelsk. Relevant services are at the scene,’ he wrote.

Ternopil Oblast Military Administration reported that "there are negative consequences", but there were no casualties.

"Critical infrastructure is operating as usual. Further details will follow," the administration noted.

Later, the State Emergency Service (SES) reported that a missile strike in Ternopil Oblast damaged an industrial facility, causing a large-scale fire. Fifty-seven firefighters and 16 pieces of fire appliances were involved in mitigating the consequences.

Russian forces targeted critical infrastructure facilities in the Prykarpattia region of Ukraine. Fires were promptly extinguished and mobile operational groups of the State Emergency Service are currently working in various districts of the oblasts to assess the aftermath of falling debris.

"Early information indicates that there are no fatalities or casualties," the SES concluded.

Support UP or become our patron!