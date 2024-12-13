New Lithuanian government plans to visit Ukraine next week

The new Lithuanian government, which officially took office yesterday, intends to visit Ukraine next week.

Source: Gintautas Paluckas, Lithuanian Prime Minister, writes LRT, as reported by European Pravda

Details: According to the Lithuanian PM, the idea of such a visit was addressed during a conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart, Denys Shmyhal.

Quote: "Yesterday, during my conversation with the Ukrainian prime minister, not only myself but also the cabinet received an invitation to visit Ukraine on 20 [December], and such a visit is planned," he said.

According to Palutskas, logistical details and security issues are currently being agreed upon.

"But the visit will definitely take place," he assured.

Paluckas stated earlier Thursday that his government would follow a constructive and predictable foreign policy, protect its citizens from external dangers, and completely support Ukraine.

"We will support Ukraine until victory and beyond. We will provide full support to Ukraine in its bid to accelerate EU and NATO membership," the government said in its programme, which was approved by parliament on Thursday.

Background: Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha reported on his first conversation with the new Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys.

