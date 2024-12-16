Israel attacks military facilities in Syria's Tartus, where Russian base is located – videos

Explosion after an attack. Photo: screenshot from the video

Israeli military aircraft carried out a series of powerful airstrikes on military targets in the Syrian port city of Tartus, home to an important Russian naval base and ship repair facility, on the night of 15-16 December.

Source: The Times of Israel

Details: The attack focused on a number of facilities in Tartus and the Syrian Latakia Governorate. Israeli media reported that the airstrikes hit targets linked to the Russian military, including a base used by the Russian Navy and a military shipyard.

Advertisement:

פיצוץ מאגר האמל"ח בטרטוס - בתקיפת צה"ל. pic.twitter.com/BaqRUOqhub — נדב איל Nadav Eyal (@Nadav_Eyal) December 15, 2024

Quote: "’Israeli warplanes launched strikes targeting a series of sites, including air defence units and surface-to-surface missile depots,’ says the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, in what it says were ‘the heaviest strikes in Syria’s coastal region since the start of strikes in 2012.’"

Advertisement:

Background:

On 8 December, US President Joe Biden announced that the United States had carried out airstrikes in Syria to prevent the Islamic State from regaining power following the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz claimed that during the night of 9-10 December, Israeli Navy missile ships had destroyed the Syrian navy as part of a large-scale operation to eliminate strategic threats to the country.

The Israel Defence Forces said that "the Northern Command's fire control centre conducted airstrikes on 130 targets in Syria, including weapons depots, military installations, launchers and firing positions".

The UN has called on Israel to stop targeting the country, which is getting back on its feet after the Assad regime.

Support UP or become our patron!

