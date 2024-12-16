All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Israel attacks military facilities in Syria's Tartus, where Russian base is located – videos

Ivan Diakonov Monday, 16 December 2024, 05:32
Israel attacks military facilities in Syria's Tartus, where Russian base is located – videos
Explosion after an attack. Photo: screenshot from the video

Israeli military aircraft carried out a series of powerful airstrikes on military targets in the Syrian port city of Tartus, home to an important Russian naval base and ship repair facility, on the night of 15-16 December.

Source: The Times of Israel

Details: The attack focused on a number of facilities in Tartus and the Syrian Latakia Governorate. Israeli media reported that the airstrikes hit targets linked to the Russian military, including a base used by the Russian Navy and a military shipyard.

Advertisement:

Quote: "’Israeli warplanes launched strikes targeting a series of sites, including air defence units and surface-to-surface missile depots,’ says the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, in what it says were ‘the heaviest strikes in Syria’s coastal region since the start of strikes in 2012.’"

Advertisement:

Background:

  • On 8 December, US President Joe Biden announced that the United States had carried out airstrikes in Syria to prevent the Islamic State from regaining power following the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime.
  • Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz claimed that during the night of 9-10 December, Israeli Navy missile ships had destroyed the Syrian navy as part of a large-scale operation to eliminate strategic threats to the country.
  • The Israel Defence Forces said that "the Northern Command's fire control centre conducted airstrikes on 130 targets in Syria, including weapons depots, military installations, launchers and firing positions".
  • The UN has called on Israel to stop targeting the country, which is getting back on its feet after the Assad regime.

Support UP or become our patron!

SyriaIsrael
Advertisement:

Ukraine could be running low on US ATACMS missiles – NYT

Azerbaijan announces for the first time that plane crash in Kazakhstan was caused by weapons strike

Ukraine's national debt reaches almost US$160 bn

Ukraine's defence forces thwart Russian attempt to land on Kozatskyi Island in Kherson Oblast

Ukraine's Ministry of Defence allows use of new Ukrainian unmanned all-terrain vehicle

Ukraine's National Guard reveals it has 900 fire groups protecting critical infrastructure

All News
Syria
Zelenskyy: Ukraine coordinates food aid with Syria
Russian troops in Syria lack in food and water supplies – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence
Zelenskyy: Ukraine ready to help Syria prevent food crisis
RECENT NEWS
21:47
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry outlines timeline for second Peace Summit
21:20
Zelenskyy: If China is genuine in its statements, it must influence Pyongyang
20:40
If Russia escalates pressure in Kursk Oblast, Ukraine's forces may retreat – Bloomberg
20:27
Gas prices in Europe surge as Putin casts doubt on new transit agreement – Bloomberg
20:05
Ukraine could be running low on US ATACMS missiles – NYT
19:40
Zelenskyy compared Azerbaijani plane crash to MH17 tragedy and pointed to Russia's responsibility
19:00
Ukraine's Education Ministry: over 150 underground and vocational schools are being built in Ukraine
18:16
Scholz expresses opinion of Trump's position: Ukraine has to become strong to end war
17:09
Fortifications in Zaporizhzhia are 100% ready – Ukraine's prime minister
16:54
Ukraine's defence spending reaches US$42.88 bn since beginning of year
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: