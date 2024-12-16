Israel attacks military facilities in Syria's Tartus, where Russian base is located – videos
Israeli military aircraft carried out a series of powerful airstrikes on military targets in the Syrian port city of Tartus, home to an important Russian naval base and ship repair facility, on the night of 15-16 December.
Source: The Times of Israel
Details: The attack focused on a number of facilities in Tartus and the Syrian Latakia Governorate. Israeli media reported that the airstrikes hit targets linked to the Russian military, including a base used by the Russian Navy and a military shipyard.
פיצוץ מאגר האמל"ח בטרטוס - בתקיפת צה"ל. pic.twitter.com/BaqRUOqhub— נדב איל Nadav Eyal (@Nadav_Eyal) December 15, 2024
Quote: "’Israeli warplanes launched strikes targeting a series of sites, including air defence units and surface-to-surface missile depots,’ says the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, in what it says were ‘the heaviest strikes in Syria’s coastal region since the start of strikes in 2012.’"
💥🔥 Tartus pic.twitter.com/Gshsa2mIrc— Malinda 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇵🇱🇨🇦🇮🇹🇦🇺🇬🇧🇬🇪🇩🇪🇸🇪 (@TreasChest) December 16, 2024
Background:
- On 8 December, US President Joe Biden announced that the United States had carried out airstrikes in Syria to prevent the Islamic State from regaining power following the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime.
- Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz claimed that during the night of 9-10 December, Israeli Navy missile ships had destroyed the Syrian navy as part of a large-scale operation to eliminate strategic threats to the country.
- The Israel Defence Forces said that "the Northern Command's fire control centre conducted airstrikes on 130 targets in Syria, including weapons depots, military installations, launchers and firing positions".
- The UN has called on Israel to stop targeting the country, which is getting back on its feet after the Assad regime.
