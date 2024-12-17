Ukrainian air defence downs 20 Russian drones in 5 oblasts, 10 more disappear from radar

Ukrainian air defence destroyed 20 Russian attack drones in five oblasts on Tuesday, 17 December, and one is still flying in Ukrainian airspace. The remaining 10 UAVs did not reach their targets.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force on social media

Details: Starting at 23:00 on 16 December, the Russians bombarded Ukraine with 31 Shahed attack UAVs and other types of drones from Russia’s Bryansk and Oryol oblasts.

As of 12:00 on 17 December, 20 Shahed attack UAVs and other types of drones were confirmed downed in Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Zhytomyr and Cherkasy oblasts.

As a result of combat efforts, 10 drones failed to reach their targets (disappeared from radar). One UAV is still in the air.

Quote: "The air attack was repelled by aircraft, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Ukrainian defence forces.

No strikes were recorded, and no information on damage or casualties was received.

The combat efforts are ongoing! Information may be updated."

