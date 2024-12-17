All Sections
Russian attack on Bilozerka kills 59-year-old woman, injures another

Anastasia ProtzTuesday, 17 December 2024, 15:22
Russian attack on Bilozerka kills 59-year-old woman, injures another
The body of a deceased woman. Photo: Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office.

A 59-year-old woman has been killed and a 63-year-old woman injured as a result of a Russian attack on Bilozerka in Kherson Oblast. 

Source: Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Quote: "Russian forces once again attacked Bilozerka in Kherson Oblast on 17 December." 

Details: Reports indicate that a 59-year-old woman, who was outside at the time, was killed in the attack. A 63-year-old woman was also injured and has been taken to hospital.  

Law enforcement authorities have launched an investigation into the war crime that caused the casualties.

Background: Russian forces dropped explosives from a UAV on a civilian car in Kherson’s Dniprovskyi district on 17 December, injuring a 51-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman.

