All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russian drone targets Beryslav shop, killing woman aged 53

STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 16 December 2024, 11:40
Russian drone targets Beryslav shop, killing woman aged 53
The monument spells out Kherson Oblast. Photo: Getty Images

Russian forces have deployed a drone to drop explosives on a shop in the city of Beryslav, Kherson Oblast, killing a woman.

Source: Kherson Oblast Prosecutor’s Office on Telegram, Kherson Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Quote: "The investigators reported that Russian soldiers deployed an unmanned aerial vehicle to drop explosives on a shop in Beryslav, Kherson Oblast, at around 10:00 on 16 December."

Advertisement:

Details: The prosecutor’s office said that a 53-year-old woman sustained fatal injuries in the attack.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched in criminal proceedings over a war crime that resulted in the death of a person.

"Prosecutors are taking every measure to document war crimes committed by representatives of the Russian armed forces," a statement by the prosecutor’s office said.

Advertisement:

Before that, the Russians attacked an elderly man with a drone in Antonivka at 08:30. The local resident, 81, suffered blast injuries and shrapnel wounds to his shin and foot.

Background: Earlier, the Financial Times reported that Russia was using civilians in Ukrainian settlements to improve their own kamikaze drone attacks and the skills of drone operators. Western media believe that the Russians are attacking people to practice drone piloting.

Support UP or become our patron!

Kherson Oblastwardronescasualties
Advertisement:

Russia cuts off gas supplies to Transnistria

Zelenskyy to announce important personnel changes "soon"

Putin ordered Fico to open second energy front against Ukraine – Zelenskyy

"I betrayed my Party": Ukrainian forces publish diary of dead North Korean soldier – photo

Shahed drone repair base in Russia's Oryol Oblast destroyed by Ukrainian forces

Ukrainian air defence destroys all attack UAVs launched by Russia

All News
Kherson Oblast
Ukrainian pilot, participant of fierce battles, killed in action – Ukrainian Air Force
Russians attack Kherson Oblast: 2 people killed, 6 injured
Two civilians killed, four injured in Russian attack on Kherson Oblast – photos
RECENT NEWS
19:55
Ukrainian-made drones account for 96% of all UAVs for Ukraine's Defence Forces – Ukraine's Foreign Ministry
19:02
Zelenskyy: Ukraine's Defence Intelligence to share facts about Azerbaijani plane crash with partners
18:41
Russia cuts off gas supplies to Transnistria
18:33
Pro-Russian hackers attack website of Italian Foreign Ministry and number of airports
18:19
Zelenskyy to announce important personnel changes "soon"
18:04
Greece to provide Ukraine with Sea Sparrow missiles
17:54
Russians shell Bilozerka in Kherson Oblast, injuring eight people, including two children
17:23
Putin and Slovak PM are only world leaders threatening to leave Ukrainians without electricity – Ukraine's Foreign Ministry
16:22
Russia changes tactics of missile attacks on Ukraine – UK Defence Intelligence
16:04
Zelenskyy and Azerbaijani president discuss crash of plane possibly shot down by Russian air defences
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: