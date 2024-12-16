Russian drone targets Beryslav shop, killing woman aged 53

Russian forces have deployed a drone to drop explosives on a shop in the city of Beryslav, Kherson Oblast, killing a woman.

Source: Kherson Oblast Prosecutor’s Office on Telegram, Kherson Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Quote: "The investigators reported that Russian soldiers deployed an unmanned aerial vehicle to drop explosives on a shop in Beryslav, Kherson Oblast, at around 10:00 on 16 December."

Advertisement:

Details: The prosecutor’s office said that a 53-year-old woman sustained fatal injuries in the attack.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched in criminal proceedings over a war crime that resulted in the death of a person.

"Prosecutors are taking every measure to document war crimes committed by representatives of the Russian armed forces," a statement by the prosecutor’s office said.

Advertisement:

Before that, the Russians attacked an elderly man with a drone in Antonivka at 08:30. The local resident, 81, suffered blast injuries and shrapnel wounds to his shin and foot.

Background: Earlier, the Financial Times reported that Russia was using civilians in Ukrainian settlements to improve their own kamikaze drone attacks and the skills of drone operators. Western media believe that the Russians are attacking people to practice drone piloting.

Support UP or become our patron!