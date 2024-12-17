All Sections
Medvedev calls for retaliation after assassination of Russia's nuclear troops general

STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 17 December 2024, 12:04
Medvedev calls for retaliation after assassination of Russia's nuclear troops general
Dmitry Medvedev. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russia's Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev has threatened Ukraine's leadership with "retaliation" following the assassination of Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, the head of the Radiation, Chemical and Biological Protection Troops of the Russian Armed Forces, in Moscow.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RIA Novosti

Details: Medvedev, in his usual manner, claimed that the assassination of the top general was orchestrated by "Banderites" and referred to Kirillov's death as "agony".  [Banderite is a colloquial term for members and supporters of the faction of the Organisation of Ukrainian Nationalists led by Stepan Bandera, whom Russia claims to be targeting in Ukraine – ed.]

He further threatened that Ukraine's top military-political leadership would face "inevitable retaliation".

Background:

  • On 17 December, Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, head of Russia’s nuclear troops, and his aide were killed in an explosion in Moscow. Prior to that, the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) had served the general with a notice of suspicion in absentia.
  • Later, a Ukrainska Pravda source in the security service reported that the explosion that killed Kirillov was a special operation by the SSU.
  • Prior to that, the SSU announced that it had served a notice of suspicion on the Russian general who had ordered the use of chemical weapons against Ukraine's defence forces. The report specifically mentions Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov.

Support UP or become our patron!

