Ukraine's Defence Intelligence reports on North Korean fighting tactics in Kursk Oblast

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 17 December 2024, 14:28
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence reports on North Korean fighting tactics in Kursk Oblast
Ukrainian drones hunting down North Korean soldiers in Kursk Oblast. Photo: screenshot from the Special Operations Forces video

Following major casualties, North Korean troops within the Russian army are attempting to counter Ukrainian defence forces’ drones, which successfully target them in Kursk Oblast.

Source: press service of Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence

Quote: "After serious losses, the DPRK units began to set up additional observation posts to detect drones of the security and defence forces of Ukraine."

Details: Russia continues to use North Korean forces in combat clashes in Kursk Oblast.

According to Ukraine's Defence Intelligence, before the assault, North Korean troops on the front lines form a group of up to 20-30 soldiers, with up to six soldiers moving to the concentration area in small groups.

North Korean troops employ red scotch tape to ensure recognition at the front lines.

Ukraine's Defence Intelligence emphasises: the continuing accumulation of assault units by DPRK soldiers in Kursk Oblast demonstrates that Moscow does not wish to slow the pace of offensive operations.

Background:

  • On 16 December, Defence Intelligence of Ukraine said that North Korean units had suffered significant losses on 14-15 December 2024 near the villages of Plekhovo, Vorobzha and Martynovka in Kursk Oblast – at least 30 soldiers had been killed or wounded.
  • On 17 December, the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine posted a video showing their combat work in targeting the North Korean military in Russia’s Kursk Oblast. Fifty North Korean soldiers were killed over the course of three days.
  • The Economist found that as of mid-December – four and a half months after the entry of the Ukrainian Armed Forces into Kursk Oblast of the Russian Federation – Ukraine lost half of the previously controlled territories, now each unit of the Armed Forces has gone on the defensive. The situation is complicated by weather conditions and constant shelling.

