Ukraine and EU develop plan for opening chapters of accession negotiations in 2025

Olha Stefanishyna, Ukraines Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration and Minister of Justice. Stock photo: Getty Images

Olha Stefanishyna, Ukraines Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration and Minister of Justice, in collaboration with Poland and Denmark – both set to hold the EU presidency in 2025 – has prepared a plan for opening accession negotiation chapters.

Source: Stefanishyna, addressing the All-Ukrainian Congress of Local and Regional Authorities, reports European Pravda, citing Ukrinform

During her visit to Kyiv in early December, Denmark’s Minister for European Affairs, Marie Bjerre, outlined plans for opening negotiation chapters under Denmark’s EU presidency in the second half of 2025, Stefanishyna said.

The minister added that Ukraine, working alongside Poland and the newly appointed EU Commissioner for Enlargement, Marta Kos, has mapped out a plan to open the first 15 negotiation chapters on the rule of law during the first half of 2025.

Quote: "This is entirely achievable. Ukraine is progressing rapidly – we’ve received a positive assessment in the enlargement report, agreed on our obligations, and met all the prerequisites for opening the second cluster," Stefanishyna said.

She acknowledged that the negotiation process will not be easy, as opening each cluster requires the unanimous agreement of all 27 EU member states.

"We are aware that key decisions are tied to April due to political developments in Poland. However, I believe EU countries, Brussels, and above all Ukraine, recognise the importance of a clear action plan to mitigate the impact of these processes on critical strategic decisions for Ukraine," she stated.

Negotiations for the accession of new EU member states are structured into 35 chapters grouped into six clusters, which are opened in sequence.

Background:

Kyiv aims to open two negotiation clusters on EU accession during Poland's presidency of the Council of the European Union in the first half of 2025.

Deputy Head of the Ukrainian President’s Office Ihor Zhovkva also expressed hope that Brussels might agree to an unprecedented move: the simultaneous opening of all negotiation chapters with the EU.

