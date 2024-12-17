Zelenskyy says that Ukraine aims to open all clusters of negotiations with EU in 2025

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the country aspires to start on at least two negotiation clusters of the EU accession process in 2025, with all clusters being the ultimate goal (clusters are thematic blocks within the EU accession process, of which there are six in total).

Source: Zelenskyy at the all-Ukrainian Congress of Local and Regional Authorities, writes Interfax-Ukraine, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy said that Ukraine’s final goal in European integration for next year is the opening of all negotiation clusters.

Advertisement:

Quote: "During Poland's presidency of the European Union, we want to launch negotiations on at least two clusters... To be honest, we have a really ambitious goal: to open all clusters next year," the president stated.

Zelenskyy said that this required determined effort by the Ukrainian Parliament "without pre-election conversations".

Olha Stefanishyna, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, stated that Ukraine, along with Poland and Denmark – who will both chair the EU in 2025 – had developed a plan to launch membership negotiations.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!