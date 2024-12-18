European Commission transfers €4.1 bn in macro-financing to Ukraine

The European Commission has announced the transfer of a payment of almost €4.1 billion to Ukraine under the €50 billion Ukraine Facility.

Source: a statement by the European Commission, as reported by European Pravda; Denys Shmyhal, Prime Minister of Ukraine, on X (Twitter)

Quote: "Today, the Commission has disbursed nearly €4.1 billion to Ukraine under the first Pillar of the Ukraine Facility. This brings to €16.1 billion the total EU funding disbursed to the Ukrainian government under the Facility so far."

Details: Further to a payment request submitted by Ukraine, the Council of the European Union endorsed the Commission's assessment that Ukraine had satisfactorily fulfilled the nine reform indicators relating to the second quarterly instalment. These reforms, covering the business environment, labour market, regional policy, energy market, environmental protection and anti-corruption, are set out in the Ukraine Plan.

Ukraine receives the funds by fulfilling the conditions set out in the plan for recovery, reconstruction and modernisation, as well as the reforms it plans to implement as part of its EU accession process over the next four years.

Denys Shmyhal, Prime Minister of Ukraine, expressed his gratitude for the latest payment.

Quote from Shmyhal: "This support reflects Ukraine’s significant progress on key reforms outlined in the Ukraine Plan, from anti-corruption to energy and environmental protection.

The EU’s steadfast commitment – up to €50 billion under the Facility by 2027 – strengthens Ukraine’s resilience and drives our EU accession path."

Background:

In May 2024, the Council of the EU concluded that Ukraine's reform plan met the conditions for up to €50 billion in support, and the first payment was transferred in August.

The Ukraine Facility, which came into force on 1 March 2024, provides up to €50 billion of stable financing in the form of grants and loans to support Ukraine's recovery, reconstruction and modernisation from 2024 to 2027.

