Putin proposes a "duel": "Let them select a target in Kyiv and try to shoot down an Oreshnik missile"

Russian leader Vladimir Putin has proposed a technological experiment, saying that the West and Ukraine can decide on a target in Kyiv for a Russian Oreshnik missile strike and then try and intercept the Russian missile.

Source: Vladimir Putin during an end-of-year speech

Details: Putin reiterated a propaganda claim that there is no way anyone can shoot down an Oreshnik missile. He also said that the missile has a range of up to 5,500 km.

According to Putin, even air defence systems deployed in Romania and Poland are not capable of intercepting an Oreshnik.

He said that if Western experts think that Oreshnik is an upgraded Soviet weapon, then they should "hold a high-tech duel between Russia and the West".

Quote: "Let them select a target, let’s say in Kyiv, and focus all of their air defence forces there, and we will carry out an Oreshnik strike. And let’s see what happens. We’re ready for this experiment, but is the other side ready?"

Details: When asked by a Russian journalist why the missile is called Oreshnik ("Hazel"), Putin said: "Honestly? I don’t know."

