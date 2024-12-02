Russian troops and diplomats hurriedly flee Damascus

Russian troops and diplomats have begun to flee the Syrian capital, Damascus, as the first armed clashes there broke out.

Source: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine on Telegram

Quote: "The first armed unrest has broken out in Damascus, prompting Russian troops and diplomats to urgently leave the Syrian capital."

Advertisement:

Details: According to Ukrainian intelligence, forces opposing the Russian-backed Assad administration are moving south, with the first urban clashes taking place in Hama, Homs and Suwayda.

The Russian contingent is known to have abandoned Hama and relocated to the Khmeimim airbase. Colonel General Alexander Zhuravlyov, chief of the Russian coordinating headquarters in Khmeimim, has declared that the situation is out of the Assad regime's control.

The Russians have also fled a military base in the city of Khan Shaykhun, leaving behind a huge inventory of weapons and equipment.

Advertisement:

Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence also says Russian planes launched airstrikes in Khan Shaykhun on 1 December 2024. The attack was most likely intended to destroy Russian military assets that had been handed over to rebel troops.

Amid the frantic flight of Russian forces, news of the dismissal of the Russian contingent's commander, Lieutenant General Sergei Kisel, began spreading on Arabic-language channels.

In addition, Colonel Vadim Baikulov, who led a unit of Russian special forces, has been summoned to Moscow. He has to explain to the Kremlin why his subordinates were killed and military equipment captured in Aleppo.

Background:

According to Reuters, Russia promised the Assad administration greater military support to stop the rebels.

On 2 December, Dmitry Peskov, Putin's press secretary, stated that the Kremlin will continue to support Bashar al-Assad.

Support UP or become our patron!