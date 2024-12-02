NATO countries plan to reaffirm commitment to supporting Ukraine

NATO foreign ministers will begin a two-day meeting on Tuesday, 3 December, with the situation in the Russo-Ukrainian war set to be one of the key topics.

Source: European Pravda

Details: A meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council will also take place at NATO headquarters, along with discussions on Ukraine during a separate session of Alliance members without partner nations.

Advertisement:

The NATO foreign ministers' meeting will be the first chaired by Mark Rutte as NATO Secretary General.

While no formal written decisions are expected, officials at NATO headquarters have indicated that the Alliance will announce a unified stance on supporting Ukraine.

A NATO official, speaking anonymously ahead of the meeting, said ministers are expected to reaffirm the Alliance’s unwavering support for Ukraine as it defends itself against Russia’s ongoing brutal war of aggression, in line with its rights under the UN Charter.

Advertisement:

The official added that ministers will likely address Russia’s hostile actions against NATO countries and emphasize that such actions will not deter the Alliance from continuing its support for Ukraine or strengthening its defence.

In addition, the ministers will discuss the conflict in the Middle East and its impact on Euro-Atlantic security.

Although the situation in Georgia was not included in the official meeting agenda, NATO headquarters suggested it is highly likely to be raised for discussion at the request of participants.

Background:

As European Pravda reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy recently stated that Ukraine could join NATO without Article 5 being applied across its entire territory, marking a significant shift in Kyiv's position.

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, who is heading to Brussels, held talks with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who will also attend the meeting.

Support UP or become our patron!