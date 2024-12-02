Ukraine's Foreign Ministry warns Georgian authorities against scaring people with "Ukrainian scenario"

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry has once again condemned the extreme use of force against pro-European protesters in Georgia and reproached Tbilisi for trying to intimidate citizens with the "Ukrainian scenario" (the Georgian government must be referring to the Revolution of Dignity in Ukraine in 2014 that toppled the-then pro-Russian regime and gradually brought Ukraine closer to the EU – ed.).

Source: European Pravda, citing a statement from Ukraine's Foreign Ministry dated 2 December

Details: "The Georgian authorities must respect the fundamental right of their citizens to peaceful protest. Particularly, when the protests are driven by the government’s decision to halt Georgia’s progress towards EU membership, contrary to the European aspirations of the Georgian people," the statement reads.

Advertisement:

The Foreign Ministry expressed surprise at senior Georgian officials’ claims of commitment to European integration, while at the same time, their actions are redirecting the country’s course towards Moscow – similar to "Ukrainian politicians who once sought to derail Ukraine’s path to the EU and steer it into Russia’s orbit".

"We strongly reject the persistent attempts of the Georgian authorities to involve Ukraine in internal political processes in their country. The Georgian government should stop intimidating its people with the myth of so-called 'Ukrainian scenario', while simultaneously implementing a 'Belarusian scenario' in practice," the Foreign Ministry said.

The ministry also expressed solidarity with Georgian diplomats who have publicly opposed the government's actions.

Advertisement:

"We are convinced that European integration is the key to stability, prosperity and strengthening of democratic institutions in Georgia, and we strive for a successful future for our peoples in the great European family. Our solidarity with the Georgian people remains unwavering," the statement concluded.

Background:

In recent days, large-scale anti-government protests have been taking place in Georgia following the authorities' announcement that they would suspend negotiations on EU accession for the next four years.

On the night of 1-2 December, Georgian police and special forces cracked down on the protest, resulting in detentions. By morning, over 200 people had been reported detained.

Support UP or become our patron!