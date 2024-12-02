All Sections
Opposition leader detained in Georgia

Iryna KutielievaMonday, 2 December 2024, 09:51
Opposition leader detained in Georgia
Stock photo: Getty Images

Zurab Girchi Japaridze, a leader of the For Change opposition coalition in Georgia, has been detained during a Tbilisi protest.

Source: European Pravda, with reference to Sova, a Georgian news outlet

Details: The detention was preceded by a verbal altercation between police and protesters.

Protesters blocked a street with rubbish bins, after which the police intervened and arrested several of them, including Japaridze. No details of the arrests were given, and the police did not comment on the situation.

The day before, another anti-government protest, which lasted all night, took place near the Georgian parliament building.

In the morning, police pushed the protesters off the central Rustaveli Avenue.

In recent days, large-scale anti-government protests have been taking place in Georgia after the authorities announced the suspension of negotiations on EU accession for the next four years.

Georgian security forces have been using harsh measures against protesters, which has drawn condemnation from the West.

