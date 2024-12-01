Protests continue in Tbilisi: police use water cannons again

All Sections
KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO, Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 1 December 2024, 23:13
The scene near the Georgian parliament on the evening of 1 December. Screenshot: Ekho Kavkaza

Protests on the evening of 1 December have continued outside the Georgian Parliament’s building in Tbilisi and next to the country’s public broadcaster’s building. The police have used water cannons, while protesters have thrown stones and fireworks at law enforcement.

Source: Echo Kavkaza (Echo of the Caucasus), a Georgian service of Radio Liberty

Details: Starting at 17:00, a demonstration took place outside the Georgian public broadcaster building. Participants demanded, among other things, the resignation of the broadcaster's management.

Protesters called for airtime on the broadcaster to be granted to Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili and leaders of four opposition parties that refuse to recognise the results of the parliamentary elections.

Protesters outside the Georgian public broadcaster building blocked Kostava Avenue.

Later, the Georgian president’s press service announced that Zourabichvili would give an interview to the public broadcaster on Tuesday or Wednesday.

Vazha Siradze, Head of the Patrol Police Department at Georgia’s Ministry of Internal Affairs, accused active demonstrators of engaging in acts of violence.

Near the Georgian Parliament building, protesters used fireworks and stones against law enforcement.

Police responded with water cannons, just like they did on 30 November.

Background:

  • On Saturday, 30 November, protests resumed in Georgia against the Georgian Dream party’s decision to abandon negotiations on the country’s accession to the European Union. Demonstrations are taking place at several locations in Tbilisi, including outside the Georgian Parliament and near the Georgian Public Broadcaster.
  • In addition to Tbilisi, protests are occurring in the cities of Batumi, Zugdidi, Kutaisi, and Telavi, with additional demonstrations planned in Kvareli and Gurjaani.
  • Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili has stated she will not leave her post after her term ends and announced her intention to "lead political processes" in the country.
  • On the evening of 30 November, clashes occurred between demonstrators and police in the city of Tbilisi. Local media reported that protesters targeted special forces with firecrackers, while police responded with water cannons.

