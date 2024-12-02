All Sections
Three people injured in Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Anastasia ProtzMonday, 2 December 2024, 19:32
Aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

On 2 December, the Russians attacked the cities of Kryvyi Rih and Nikopol of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring three men aged 21, 53 and 85. 

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote from Serhii Lysak: "Two people were injured in this evening’s attack on the Kryvyi Rih district. A man, 85, was hospitalised in a moderate condition. A 53-year-old man was provided with medical aid on the spot."

Details: The Russians also destroyed two houses and damaged another one.

Earlier, Serhii Lysak said that the Russians attacked the Nikopol district 20 times during the day. The Russians attacked the city of Kryvyi Rih and Marhanets and Myrove hromadas. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town and their adjacent territories – ed.]. The Russians used kamikaze drones and artillery and dropped ammunition from a UAV. 

A man, 21, was injured in one of the attacks. He received medical aid and will be treated in a hospital.

In addition, a multi-storey building, eight houses, four outbuildings, a garage, a car and a minibus were damaged. A gymnasium, a shop and a petrol station were also damaged, along with power lines and a gas pipeline.

