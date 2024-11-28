Norway to assist Poland in protecting key aid hub for Ukraine
Thursday, 28 November 2024, 23:06
Norway has agreed to share responsibility with Poland for securing a major transit hub for international military aid to Ukraine.
Source: Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, cited by Bloomberg and PAP, as reported by European Pravda
Details: Tusk announced on 27 November that he has received confirmation from Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre that Norway will assist in securing the Rzeszów-Jasionka airport, through which a significant portion of military aid to Ukraine is routed.
Advertisement:
"Norway will support the security of this site with its systems," Tusk emphasised, noting that this effort is part of NATO’s broader framework.
Background:
- The prime ministers of Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Norway, Poland, Sweden and Finland have pledged to increase support for Ukraine following a summit at the Swedish Prime Minister's Harpsund residence on 27 November.
- Additionally, on 28 November, Norway’s parliament approved an increase in its support for Ukraine to NOK 35 billion (approximately US$3.16 billion) in 2025.
Support UP or become our patron!