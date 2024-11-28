Norway to assist Poland in protecting key aid hub for Ukraine

Norway has agreed to share responsibility with Poland for securing a major transit hub for international military aid to Ukraine.

Source: Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, cited by Bloomberg and PAP, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Tusk announced on 27 November that he has received confirmation from Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre that Norway will assist in securing the Rzeszów-Jasionka airport, through which a significant portion of military aid to Ukraine is routed.

"Norway will support the security of this site with its systems," Tusk emphasised, noting that this effort is part of NATO’s broader framework.

Background:

The prime ministers of Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Norway, Poland, Sweden and Finland have pledged to increase support for Ukraine following a summit at the Swedish Prime Minister's Harpsund residence on 27 November.

Additionally, on 28 November, Norway’s parliament approved an increase in its support for Ukraine to NOK 35 billion (approximately US$3.16 billion) in 2025.

