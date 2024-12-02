I'm Fine installation of art made from damaged telecommunications equipment unveiled in Kyiv – photo

The I'm Fine installation made of war-damaged telecommunications equipment installed in Kyiv. Photo: Creators of the I'm Fine project/hromadske

The I’m Fine art installation, crafted from fragments of telecommunications equipment damaged during the war, has been installed in Kyiv’s Podil district. It stands at human height, measures 7 metres in length, and weighs 2.7 tonnes.

Source: hromadske

Details: The letters forming I’m Fine were created using actual components from base stations and network equipment damaged during shelling and Russian occupation. The structure incorporates bullet-riddled antennas, mangled masts, severed wires and microchips shattered by explosions.

The project was developed by Ukrainian artist Oleksii Sai and producer Vitalii Deineha, the founder of the media platform Ukrainian Witness.

The letters were created from real parts of base stations and network equipment damaged in Russian strikes. Photo: Creators of the I'm Fine project/hromadske

The installation symbolises the resilience of Ukraine's telecommunications infrastructure, which continues to recover despite extensive damage. It is also part of the #I’mFineChallenge initiative, aimed at telling the truth about contemporary realities through art.

This installation builds on the Ukrainian I’m Fine project showcased at this year’s Burning Man 2024 festival in the Black Rock Desert, USA. At the festival, the work included other damaged items, such as bullet-ridden road signs, solar panels, satellite dishes, plaques bearing the names of destroyed cities and shattered fences.

Burning Man is an annual independent art festival held in Nevada’s Black Rock Desert, USA. It began in 1986 when a group of people built and set fire to a wooden effigy during the summer solstice. Over time, it has grown into a large-scale event, bringing together people from around the world. For several weeks, participants collaborate to create a temporary metropolis in the desert.

Visitors actively contribute to the creation of art installations, performances and other projects.

Background: Ukrainian military DJ Tapolsky performed a music set near the I’m Fine installation at the Burning Man Independent Art Festival. A video of the performance on Ukrainska Pravda’s channel garnered 100,000 views within two days.

