Poland scrambled fighter jets due to Russian missile strike on Ukraine

Poland launched fighter jets into the air after Russia fired missiles into Ukrainian airspace on the night of 25 December.

Source: European Pravda; Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces

Details: The Polish military reported that, in response to Russia’s missile attack, standby fighter jets were scrambled, and ground-based air defence systems and radar reconnaissance units were placed on high alert.

"The measures are aimed at ensuring safety in areas bordering threatened territories [western Ukraine – ed.]," the statement said.

The Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces emphasised that they are monitoring the situation, "even on holidays".

Background:

As reported, on Christmas Eve, 24 December, Russia launched another missile attack on Ukraine. Explosions were reported in the cities of Kharkiv, Kryvyi Rih, Dnipro, as well as in Poltava and Ivano-Frankivsk oblasts.

The consequences of the attack are still being assessed, but Ukrainian authorities report that it targeted Ukraine’s energy system.

Poland last scrambled its air force in response to a missile strike on Ukraine on 13 December.

