Poland scrambled fighter jets due to Russian missile strike on Ukraine

Oleh Pavliuk, Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 25 December 2024, 08:43
Poland scrambled fighter jets due to Russian missile strike on Ukraine
Photo: Polish Armed Forces

Poland launched fighter jets into the air after Russia fired missiles into Ukrainian airspace on the night of 25 December.

Source: European Pravda; Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces

Details: The Polish military reported that, in response to Russia’s missile attack, standby fighter jets were scrambled, and ground-based air defence systems and radar reconnaissance units were placed on high alert.

"The measures are aimed at ensuring safety in areas bordering threatened territories [western Ukraine – ed.]," the statement said.

The Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces emphasised that they are monitoring the situation, "even on holidays".

Background:

  • As reported, on Christmas Eve, 24 December, Russia launched another missile attack on Ukraine. Explosions were reported in the cities of Kharkiv, Kryvyi Rih, Dnipro, as well as in Poltava and Ivano-Frankivsk oblasts.
  • The consequences of the attack are still being assessed, but Ukrainian authorities report that it targeted Ukraine’s energy system.
  • Poland last scrambled its air force in response to a missile strike on Ukraine on 13 December.

