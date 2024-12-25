Emergency declared in Russia's Krasnodar Krai due to fuel oil spill

An emergency state has been declared in Russia's Krasnodar Krai due to fuel oil contamination along the Black Sea coastline.

Source: Governor of Krasnodar Krai Veniamin Kondratiev on Telegram; Meduza, a Latvian-based Russian media outlet

Quote from Kondratiev: "Unfortunately, the oil spill along the shores of Anapa and the Temryuk district has persisted and shows no sign of stopping. Initially, experts and scientists expected most of the fuel oil to remain on the bottom of the Black Sea, which would have allowed for its collection from the water. However, the weather has disrupted these plans."

Details: The governor said that rising temperatures are causing the fuel oil to rise to the sea's surface, leading to pollution of Russian beaches.

He also mentioned that an emergency state was initially declared at the municipal level by the authorities of Anapa and the Temryuk district after the ship accidents that caused the oil spill. This emergency state has now been expanded to the regional level.

Background:

Reports emerged on the morning of 15 December indicating that two Russian tankers, Volgoneft 212 and Volgoneft 239, were sinking in the Kerch Strait. Both vessels were reported to be broken in half, with fuel oil leaking into the water.

Following the incident, Greenpeace Ukraine warned that Russia's militarisation of the Black and Azov Seas threatens to unleash a new environmental catastrophe.

