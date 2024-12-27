NATO to increase presence in Baltic Sea following cable incidents

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has said that the Alliance will increase its presence in the Baltic Sea following an incident involving damage to electric cables.

Source: Rutte after a conversation with Finnish President Alexander Stubb, as reported by European Pravda

Details: In a post on X (Twitter), Rutte stated that he and Stubb had discussed the ongoing Finnish-led investigation into the possible sabotage of submarine cables.

"I expressed my full solidarity and support. NATO will enhance its military presence in the Baltic Sea," Rutte said.

Background:

Finnish police are investigating whether a vessel from Russia's shadow fleet played a role in damaging an electrical cable linking Finland and Estonia.

Finland reported disruptions to four telecommunications cables in the Baltic Sea, connecting it with Estonia and Germany, three of which had already been noted by Estonia.

In response, Estonia deployed patrol ships to safeguard its energy link with Finland.

