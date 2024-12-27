NATO to increase presence in Baltic Sea following cable incidents
Friday, 27 December 2024, 12:28
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has said that the Alliance will increase its presence in the Baltic Sea following an incident involving damage to electric cables.
Source: Rutte after a conversation with Finnish President Alexander Stubb, as reported by European Pravda
Details: In a post on X (Twitter), Rutte stated that he and Stubb had discussed the ongoing Finnish-led investigation into the possible sabotage of submarine cables.
"I expressed my full solidarity and support. NATO will enhance its military presence in the Baltic Sea," Rutte said.
Background:
- Finnish police are investigating whether a vessel from Russia's shadow fleet played a role in damaging an electrical cable linking Finland and Estonia.
- Finland reported disruptions to four telecommunications cables in the Baltic Sea, connecting it with Estonia and Germany, three of which had already been noted by Estonia.
- In response, Estonia deployed patrol ships to safeguard its energy link with Finland.
